Head to Head Comparison: Chemed (NYSE:CHE) versus Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria (NYSE:APR) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Apria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Chemed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apria and Chemed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apria 0 0 6 0 3.00 Chemed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Apria presently has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.96%. Chemed has a consensus target price of $580.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. Given Chemed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemed is more favorable than Apria.

Profitability

This table compares Apria and Chemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apria N/A N/A N/A Chemed 15.73% 36.43% 22.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apria and Chemed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apria $1.11 billion 0.83 $46.14 million $46.48 0.56 Chemed $2.08 billion 3.61 $319.47 million $18.08 26.04

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Apria. Apria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chemed beats Apria on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apria

Apria, Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products. It also provides a range of home medical equipment and other products, and services for patients with home care needs; and clinical and administrative support services, and related products and supplies to patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations. Chemed Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

