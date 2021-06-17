Head to Head Contrast: Fisker (FSR) versus The Competition

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fisker to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -44.35 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.87 billion 35.70

Fisker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fisker and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 Fisker Competitors 920 2286 2603 147 2.33

Fisker currently has a consensus price target of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 48.61%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 0.11%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s peers have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fisker peers beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

