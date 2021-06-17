Headinvest LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $170.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

