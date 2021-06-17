Headinvest LLC Has $477,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $242.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.