Headinvest LLC Sells 4,640 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 274,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

HEFA stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.