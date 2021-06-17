HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 467.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 553,493 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 235,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after acquiring an additional 172,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at $3,082,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,646 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSTM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $841.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.30. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

