Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives $213.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $69,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.16. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,889. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $175.66 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

