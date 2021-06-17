Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 7.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of HELE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.61. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $175.66 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.