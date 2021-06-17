Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.52). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,993 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HP opened at $34.79 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

