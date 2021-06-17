Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HPST opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Hempstract has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24.
Hempstract Company Profile
