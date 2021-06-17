Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HPST opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Hempstract has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24.

Get Hempstract alerts:

Hempstract Company Profile

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hempstract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempstract and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.