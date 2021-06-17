HEROcoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.82 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $114,497.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00060182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.25 or 0.00756554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042189 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

