HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets to Underperform

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

HEXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.94.

HEXO stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. HEXO has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $866.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.09.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 126.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 648,084 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth about $4,451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 734.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 156,980 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

