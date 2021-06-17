High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.33. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.30, with a volume of 71,376 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$444.91 million and a P/E ratio of 11.69.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

