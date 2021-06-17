HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,945,000 after acquiring an additional 216,646 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Badger Meter by 23.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Badger Meter stock opened at $96.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

