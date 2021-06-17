HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

