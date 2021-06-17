HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,495 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Shares of MBUU opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

