HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

EWH opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

