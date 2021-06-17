Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 6,478,658 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.13. 5,644,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.