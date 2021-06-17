Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 billion-34.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.86 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.860-1.960 EPS.

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.99. 2,875,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

