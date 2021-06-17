Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.62 million.

Shares of HEX opened at C$6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.52. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$6.90.

