Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Short Interest Update

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hot Mama’s Foods stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
About Hot Mama’s Foods
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Hot Mama's Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hot Mama's Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.