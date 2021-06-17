Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Short Interest Update

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hot Mama’s Foods stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About Hot Mama’s Foods

Hot Mama's Foods, Inc develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes fresh, refrigerated, or perishable prepared foods in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and others. It also provides private label food manufacturing, as well as co-packing services; offers testing and documentation of custom or proprietary formulas; and processes necessary for the introduction of new or customized products.

