HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. HP posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in HP by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in HP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

