HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-0.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. 196,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,020,269. HP has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Citigroup raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

