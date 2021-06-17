Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upped their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $55.10 on Thursday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

