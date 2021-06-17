Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.94.

HPP stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -727.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

