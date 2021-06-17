Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $36.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.94.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $29.10 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -727.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.