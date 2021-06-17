Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the May 13th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HUFAF opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

