Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,484 shares of company stock worth $539,189. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

