Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Up 3%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price shot up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.46. 4,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,156,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on HYLN. UBS Group began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Hyliion news, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at $549,001.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 14.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hyliion by 1,114.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

