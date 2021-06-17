I/O Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.99 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $371.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00428886 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017650 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.63 or 0.01094209 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,932,451 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

