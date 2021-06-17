Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.
OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.97. 6,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,082. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71.
About Iberdrola
