Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.97. 6,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,082. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

