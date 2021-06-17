ichi.farm Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00137490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00180890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.26 or 0.00915823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,773.18 or 0.99673111 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

