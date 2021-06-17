iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Up to $10.98

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $11.24. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 4,240 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,265.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

