ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

ICLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,298. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.54. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $157.05 and a 12-month high of $234.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 66.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

