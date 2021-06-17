IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IDEX were worth $83,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

IEX opened at $217.74 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $145.85 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

