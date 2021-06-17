IG Design Group plc (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IG Design Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 559 ($7.30). 41,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £540.99 million and a P/E ratio of 51.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 584.50. IG Design Group has a 12 month low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 653 ($8.53).

Get IG Design Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.