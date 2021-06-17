iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the May 13th total of 80,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on IMBI shares. B. Riley started coverage on iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:IMBI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $130.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.90.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.