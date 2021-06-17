iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.73 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMBI. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 35,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.90. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.