Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Gap Up to $43.88

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.88, but opened at $45.07. Independence shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 81 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Independence alerts:

The company has a market cap of $647.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.49.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Independence by 171.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Independence by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 439,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,523,000 after buying an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Independence by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.