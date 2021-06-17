Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.83. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRT. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

