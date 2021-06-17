Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 207609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.