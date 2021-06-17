Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Down 32.2% in May

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 534,200 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the May 13th total of 787,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.7 days.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $43.18. 893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.