Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend by 712.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

IIPR stock opened at $189.76 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

