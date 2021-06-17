Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

NYSE:IIPR opened at $189.76 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.27. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

