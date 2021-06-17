Inovalon Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,413 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,561% compared to the typical daily volume of 386 call options.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 31.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INOV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,974. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 146.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

