InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INPOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of InPost in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:INPOY opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. InPost has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

InPost SA provides parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points. It also offers warehousing and fulfilment services to merchants. The company operates approximately 12,000 automated parcel machines in Poland and internationally. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in KrakÃ³w, Poland.

