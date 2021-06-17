Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 200,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,044,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,542,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,459,772.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DGICA opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $471.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 29,689 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.