Insider Buying: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Acquires 2,700 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SIG opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,025,000 after purchasing an additional 237,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

