Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Sells 1,258 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Craig Leavitt sold 1,258 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $22,140.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 291,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $263.75 million, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

