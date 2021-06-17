Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $7,608,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $12,012,000.00.

Shares of CRC opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

